Edmund Kyei Rates Nana High

Related Stories Edmund Kyei, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communication Team, has stressed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s performance within eight months is better than the eight-year tenure of the former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He argued that challenges that confronted the country in the last eight years – notably the power crisis also known as ‘dumsor,’ which seemed insurmountable when the NDC was in power, had been easily solved by President Nana Akufo-Addo and his competent team.



Mr. Kyei stated emphatically that Nana Akufo-Ado had beaten Mr. Mahama in terms of positive performance in political office.



“Mr. Mahama’s government will be remembered by Ghanaians for exhibiting gross incompetence which led to the total collapse of the economy, deepening of economic hardship, massive corruption and the looting of state resources by greedy government officials.



“The NDC government, especially Mr. Mahama, acted as if he was engaged by someone to severely punish Ghanaians as all his policies and programmes only contributed to make life unbearable for the citizenry, including even their own party members.



“On the other hand, President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government, within just eight months in office, has implemented pragmatic policies and programmes which have led to wealth creation and also better the lives of the people. In summary, Nana is better than Mahama.”



Mr Edmund Kyei, Asokwa Constituency Communication Director of the NPP, told DAILY GUIDE that Nana Akufo-Addo’s extraordinary performance had exposed the NDC, especially “the incompetence of Mr. Mahama.”



Nana’s Achievements



He said the NPP had implemented the famous Free Senior High School (SHS) campaign promise, introduced the ‘One District, One Factory’ policy; restored allowances for trainee teachers and nurses and also solved the infamous power crisis.



Mr Kyei jabbed Mr. Mahama for looking on unconcerned as the ‘dumsor’ destroyed businesses and further impoverished the people, saying, “I am even surprised about how Nana Akufo-Addo has solved the ‘dumsor’ quandary with ease.”



The NDC and Mr. Mahama behaved as if there was no solution to the problem and were overwhelmed by the power crisis, which lingered on for so many years.



Nana Dazes NDC



The NPP communicator said the NDC members, notably their leaders, are confused and dazed following the extraordinary showing of Nana Akufo-Addo and his young administration, saying, “The NDC is clearly surprised about how easily Nana is solving Ghana’s problems.”



Nana’s Tour



Mr Kyei noted that Nana Akufo-Addo’s recent tour of the three northern regions had shown that the president is a hard working person, who really has the interest of Ghana at heart, claiming, “Indeed, Nana Akufo-Addo believes in Ghana as he always says.”



He said the president’s utterances and actions portray that he is in a hurry to right all the wrongs of the erstwhile Mahama administration.



According to Kyei, the massive welcome that was accorded the president at all the three northern regions that he visited was a great sign that Ghanaians are pleased with the performance of the NPP administration within this short period.



Support Nana



He passionately appealed to the citizenry to firmly rally behind President Akufo-Addo and his government, saying that he (president) is a trustworthy person who would fulfill all his campaign promises before his first term in office ends.