Rawlings Was My Hero Until . . . - NDC Chairman

NDC Chairman Eastern Regional Chairman - Bismarck Tawiah Boateng Related Stories Many of the leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) including the Eastern Regional Chairman, Bismarck Tawiah Boateng believes the founding father of the party, former President Rawlings has disappointed them and the party for allowing his wife form her own political party.



According to Tawiah Boateng, some of them joined the NDC due to the ideologies and the principles of social democracy inculcated in the party by former President Rawlings to address the needs of the ordinary Ghanaian through infrastructure and social amenities.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Tawiah Boateng posited that former President Rawlings has been his hero as he was the one who brought electricity to his hometown in the Afram Plains until he allowed his wife, Mrs. Konadu Agyeman Rawlings to form the National Democratic Party (NDP).



“We followed Rawlings because of stability, developmental projects and infrastructure as well as peace and unity. My hometown in Afram Plains has no electricity but Rawlings managed to send electricity to my village through the river; he was my hero and whenever someone insults him, it pains me until he allowed his wife to form her own party”, he stated.



He added that former President John Mahama possesses these same values as the NDC as such he must be allowed to come back to complete his work in 2020.



“John Mahama’s vision tallies with Rawlings, Kwame Nkrumah as he [Mahama] helped to stop the monopoly of radio stations and mobile phones in Ghana. Look at the E-block Day Schools and the asphalt roads he constructed in the country within 4 years in power”, he added.



He reiterated that President Mahama was not selfish and amassing wealth when he was in power, but rather was interested in the development of the country as he provided water and electricity to some areas in the country.