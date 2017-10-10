John Mahama Has No Choice Than To Lead NDC In 2020 - Yamin

Related Stories Former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yamin has join the crusade for the come-back of former President John Mahama to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) again in the 2020 election after the party lost the 2016 elections.



According to him, John Mahama as a person, going into 2020 elections has no option than to say he is coming back to be the Flagbearer for the opposition NDC despite the fact that there are equally competent people to lead the party for the 2020 elections.



“He cannot say he is not coming back in 2020. We have enough men fit for that position but John Dramani Mahama, the law does not stop him from contesting again. It was his time we went into opposition and he is also strong enough to bring us back to power”, he averred on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show.



His reason for Mahama’s come back is that “anyone who has been in power before, when he is coming back, he will use his record of performance to come back . . . going into 2020 elections, the NDC will compare the development of John Mahama and not Rawlings’ and not Atta Mills’ to that of Nana Akufo-Addo and then leave it for Ghanaians to ascertain which of the records have a future for the country”.



He was of the view that the NDC is fortunate to have John Mahama as he has another term to complete as a President; emphasizing that John Mahama is the only person who can best convince Ghanaians to give the NDC the chance to continue the projects he started than any other person as a Flagbearer for NDC in 2020.



He however stressed that former President Mahama has advantage over anybody in NDC who is competent like him, going into 2020 election as the achievements the NDC is going to base their campaign on to come back to power is his own achievements.



“ . . he is in the better position to lead that campaign. It is better for us to support him, push him and encourage him to come and contest and take back the power he lost under his administration; it is up to the people of Ghana and the NDC”, he stressed.



According to him Ghanaians are wishing that John Mahama comes back and be able to fulfil the promises he made to them but couldn’t due to the elections he lost in 2016.



“We are not going into the 2020 elections to try; we are going into the elections to win because we have what it takes to win back power. As at now NDC election chances with NPP is 50-50 percent each and if John Mahama declares his intention, it will move to 55 percent for NDC and 45 percent for NPP; right from the time he will declare his intention, the NDC will win 2020 elections”, he emphasized.



He was certain that the NDC delegates will bring fresh limbs going into the 2020 elections as the NDC as at now does not have a candidate and whether John Mahama or whoever, the candidate will be a new person in 2020.