100 Ghanaians Join ISIS – Minority

Ablakwa Related Stories At least 100 Ghanaian migrants have joined the deadly terrorist group – the Islamic State – in Libya.



According to the Minority in Ghana’s parliament, the figures were picked from a report from the Libyan government through its attorney general.



Speaking to the media Tuesday in Parliament, the Minority spokesperson on Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa tasked the government to collaborate with its Libyan counterpart to address the issue before it escalates to Ghana.



He said the Ghanaian converts are “frontline fighters” for ISIS, adding the West African country has been paired in same category as Senegal, Gambia, Somalia, Chad, Niger, Eritrea and Mali.



“What is more unnerving; the special enquiry found that kidnappings of expatriates were mostly carried out by Islamic State foreign fighters from Ghana, Turkey and Tunisia.



“This dreadful report highlights of which was presented to a packed room of international journalists a few days ago must necessarily trigger a number of immediate actions from our government – actions which all Ghanaians must demand in our collective national interest,” Mr. Ablakwa told the media.



The Minority is therefore calling on the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government to “publicly react to this enquiry by the Libyan attorney general’s office due to its grave ramifications to Ghana’s image.”



He added: “Government must provide the needed assurances to Ghanaians and our international security partners that this matter is receiving very high level attention.”



The government is yet to respond to the issue.