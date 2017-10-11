No! You Can’t Use Motor Escort…Police Warn

Related Stories The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly Chief Executive, Anthony K.K. Sam, has come under strong criticisms not only from the residents in the twine city, but the police administration as well, for using private outrider in his daily activities, which is contrary to the laws of the country.



The Metro assembly is said to have purchased the motorbike with a siren fixed on it, at the cost of GH5, 000 to aid the movement of Anthony Sam in the metropolis. A section of the Sekondi-Takoradi residents are, however, unhappy with the decision of the MCE and the assembly in general, arguing that it is a waste of tax payers’ money.



The Public Relations officer of the assembly, Mr. John Laste, disagrees with the opinions of the residents, contending that MCEs in Accra and Kumasi are using the same private outriders and that he did not see anything wrong if the Sekondi-Takoradi MCE also decides to do same. Besides, he argued that the money used in purchasing the motorbike did not come from the assembly’s coffers and that philanthropists donated it.



But speaking in a telephone interview with Kyzz FM, a Takoradi based radio station, the head of Research of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service; DSP Kweku Obeng said it is against the law fort eh assembly and the MCE to use the private outriders.



According to him, he would report the conduct of the assembly and the MCE to his appropriate bosses for a decision to be taken on the issue.



DSP Obeng explained that under the laws of Ghana, particularly Regulation 74 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act, MMDCEs are not part of category of people who have the right to use outriders.



He said apart from the president and other recognized state security agencies and hospitals, the law does not allow anybody else to use a motorbike with a siren fixed on it, to aid his or her movements.



Information available to The Chronicle indicates that eth decision to purchase the motorbike, which was taken three months after assumption of office of the MCE, was not discussed and captured in this year’s budget of the assembly, yet the assembly went ahead to purchase it.

The Chronicle again gathered that the rider of the bike was recruited as a Metro Guard without going through any training.



Mr. John Laste, during the interview with this reporter, dismissed claims that the decision to purchase the bike was not discussed.



According to him, the Metro Security committee members had prior knowledge about the decision and that none of them protested against it.



On the allegation that the rider of the bike was not officially trained as a Metro Guard, Lasted again dismissed the claim, insisting that he underwent training before he was recruited.