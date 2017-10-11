Sammi Awuku Commends President For Delivery On His Promises!

|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sammy Awuku
|
The National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Sammy Awuku, has expressed his profound gratitude to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for honoring his 2016 campaign promises by restoring the Nursing Trainee Allowance.
According to him the President has justified confidence reposed in him by the Ghanaian people.
In a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday, 11th October, 2017, Mr. Sammy Awuku said “With a fulfilled heart, I write once again as one of our major campaign promises; the restoration of nurse-trainee allowances has been implemented.
I thank the President of the Republic H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for justifying the confidence reposed in him by the Ghanaian people. We greatly commend him for a good work done as he continues do do more.
We the Youth of Ghana will continue to give him our unflinching support in moving the country forward as he is a shining example of a Political Leader who promises and delivers.
A good work done Mr.President! God bless Ghana #Ghanaisworking
|
|
|
|
|Source: Josephine Acheampomaa/Peacefmonline
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|