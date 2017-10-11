'Yes, I Want To Be President!' Of Ghana – Namoale

Related Stories Former Member of Parliament (MP) for La Dadekotopon Constituency, Nii Amasa Namoale, has confirmed his intention of contesting for the highest seat in the country.



It is not yet known if he will be contesting on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) by contesting for the flagbearership race, but he told Moro Awudu on Class FM’s Executive Breakfast Show on Wednesday, October 11 that he is ready for the task.



“Yes, it is true I want to be president,” he responded to a question, adding that the decision stems from his desire to curtail the plight of Ghanaians.



“Why should someone in Ghana go hungry? The person should be able to get food. Why should we be in a country where we depend on small-scale farmers to feed us and importing food from our neighbours?” he questioned.



For him, there needs to be a paradigm shift to more sustainable systems, as he insisted that efficient taxation should be enough revenue for Ghana without dependence on foreign aid.



Citing one example, he said the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) can create employment by engaging people to be paid on commission basis to go round and ensure that business entities honour their tax obligations because effective mobilization of Property Tax, Value Added Tax and others should be sufficient to fund government projects beyond aid.



“There is Kojo Mensah, who has finished university. He did history and is looking for a job. Can’t GRA employ them (jobless) to go round make sure people pay their (VAT)? If we are able to get all this money in Accra alone, I’m telling you that you don’t need the World Bank to come and assist your budget,” he said.





