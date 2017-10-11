I Have Lost Faith In EC — Nduom

Related Stories The flag-bearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom says he has lost faith in the Electoral Commission (EC) and its systems.



According to him, events that followed his initial disqualification from the 2016 elections on October 10—before his party was reinstated, has left him with no option but to question the capabilities of the EC.



Narrating his ordeal at a press conference on Tuesday, to mark “One year” of the “needless disqualification that destroyed his campaign,” Nduom noted that he had once given the EC the benefit of doubts when in 2000 they had toyed with his chances of winning the parliamentary seat in Eguafo Abirem constituency.



“…so I have always kept faith in the system but I will tell you 10 October 2016 broke that fate. It broke it.



“If you ask me, do I have faith in the EC and the system they have? “Definitely not…not when the commissioners themselves are now telling us that some of them transferred votes illegally…that some of them created polling stations and we didn’t know…they did all sort of acts including some allegedly trying to sell votes so some people could win…so that fate is gone,” he stated.



He continued: “What I know for sure is that I, Papa Kwesi Nduom will never forget 10th October 2016 and the pain and destruction it caused me and the Progressive People’s Party.



“I will never forget the players who orchestrated what happened that day.



I pray for them to live long for them to also remember 10th October 2016.” Papa Kwesi Nduom therefore called for a more viable process in choosing the electoral commissioners saying,



“Members of the EC must not be chosen by the president alone…parliament and political parties in good standing should participate in the process.”



He also asked that the EC be given technical assistance which would help them develop and implement rules and procedures and ensure that political parties comply with the conditions of their certification.



“They should also be given technical assistance to develop rules and procedures to ensure that only Ghanaians fund political parties and their campaigns and also prevent the use of state funds by parties in power to fund their parties in campaigns,” he added.



On whether Paa Kwesi loss of confidence in the EC means, he is hanging his political boots, the Chairman for the party, Nii Allotey Brew Hammond said, their founder “may have lost faith but he has faith.



This may have shaken his faith but we all know he is a man of resilience.” Brew Hammond however fingered the EC, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the principal collaborators who marred their chances of winning the 2016 elections.



In the bid to regain the confidence of the Ghanaian people, the PPP has vowed that “never again” will they allow the EC to decide for the entire country.



The Progressive People’s Party pledges to remain resolute in its quest to deepen the democratic credentials of Ghana, and that it will not shy away from any actions that will ensure that success.



