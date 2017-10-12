‘Former World Best Footballer, George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election’

George Weah Related Stories Retired professional footballer turned politician, George Tawlon Manneh Oppong Ousman Weah, has reportedly won the Liberia Presidential election.



The 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or winner, succeeds President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, in a contest that completes the country’s first democratic transition of power in more than 70 years.



He is the only African player to win FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or.





Source: the zambian Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.