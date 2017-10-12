Divorce Politics From Bimbilla Chieftaincy Brouhaha – NDC

James Agalga Related Stories The National Democratic Congress Minority Members in Parliament want the government to resolve the Bimbilla chieftaincy issue devoid of political interference.



Addressing journalists in parliament yesterday, the MP for Builsa North, James Agalga, noted that it was especially important that eh status quo, relative to the chieftaincy of Bimbilla, was preserved pending the outcome of the litigation before the Supreme Court.



“It is against this backdrop that we wish to call upon the President to walk the talk, by ensuring that the chieftaincy dispute in Bimbilla is resolved devoid of political interference,” he stated.



The call on the President to ensure settlement without political interference comes at a time when President Akufo-Addo, whilst touring the Northern Region last week, called for the enskinement of a new chief after all chieftaincy maters had been settled.



The president made this appeal to the traditional ruler’s who were already putting measures in place to see to the amicable resolution of the long-standing chieftaincy issue.



Meanwhile, James Agalga recalled that, only last week, President Akufo-Addo admonished his appointees to desist from interfering in chieftaincy maters and that such matters be left to the traditional authorities.



According to James Agalga, information available to them indicated that many people were fleeing form Bimbilla when news broke out that the late Nakpaa Naa’s remains were on its way to Bimbilla for burial.

He also called on the people of Bimbilla to remain calm and not engage in any chaotic acts, whilst due processes are being followed to settle the issue.



“We wish to call on the people of Bimbilla to exercise restraint and take all legitimate legal and peaceful means to vindicate their rights, so that peace will continue to reign in Bimbilla, for the collective good of the area.”



The NDC Minority in Parliament described, in their statement, as read by Mr. Agalga, the supposed happenings in Bimbilla as potential threats to pace in the Nanumba North Municipal capital of Bimbilla.



“Reports emanating from there (Bimbilla) speak of mounting tension, following the decision of the government to authorize the burial of Nakpaa Naa Salifu Dawuni in Bimbilla.



“The NDC is very much concerned about these developments in Bimbilla, as it has the potential to compromise the peace, order, security and stability of the area.



“We take cognizance of the fact that the continued insistence by the Nakpaa Naa faction to bury him as Bimbilla Naa in Bimbilla has been (the) single most prominent issue sustaining [the] crisis.

“It is worthy of note that the matter of the Nakpaa Naa Salifu Dawuni is the subject of a pending appeal launched by the same family before eh Supreme Court,” the statement said.



















