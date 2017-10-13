Samira Bawumia's Father Gets Appointment...

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn-in Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan as Ghana’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



Alhaji Ramadan becomes the first ever Ambassador appointed to the UAE.



The President in a speech charged the new Ambassador to work with diligence and foster stronger economic relations between Ghana and the UAE.



According to Mr. Akufo-Addo, appointing an ambassador for the first time to the oil rich nation will also help develop and “build strong relations with that part of the world.”



Alhaji Ramadan is the father of Ghana’s second lady Samira Bawumia and deputy CEO of the National Disaster and Management Organisation (NADMO), Abu Ramadan.



Alhaji Ramadan is the former chairman of People’s National Convention (PNC). He retired from active politics in 2015.









