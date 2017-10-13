I Would Have Quit Politics if… Thank You Mr. President - Nana B

Related Stories A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team and Deputy Director National Service Secretariat, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) has said he was poised to quit politics if Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration failed to pay the Nursing Trainee Allowance as promised during the 2016 campaign.



He expressed how grateful he is and thanked the President.



Taking to his facebook page he said “In the heat of the 2016 campaign, Sammi Awuku, Abu Ramadan, myself and some other Patriotic visited and interacted with the people of St Francis Training College. In my address to the students I stated categorically that “If the next NPP government fails to restore the teacher and nursing trainee allowance, I Nana Boakye will retire from politics.” But today I can still stay in politics because President Akufo Addo is vindicating the unwavering trust we reposed in him.



He is delivering one very single promise he made to the People of Ghana. Hitherto, we would hear of Plans staying in the ‘Pipeline’ and we would only see signs of their execution when elections were close.



Today, president AAufo Addo hs literally broken the political pipeline’ he has set out in executing his campaign promises in the very first year of his four year mandate to the surprise of everybody. Today, we can boldly say all Politicians are not the same, thanks to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo. The NPP shall continue to count our blessings and name them one by one.











