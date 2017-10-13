NDC Should Shut Down Their School And Learn From Nana Addo's Governance - Dominic Eduah

Related Stories The Deputy National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party, Dominic Eduah says it will be prudent for the opposition National Democratic Congress to learn good governance from the Nana Addo-led government.



He explained that, the idea of the NDC to establish an institution to tutor its members of good governance and the party’s ideologies is “just a waste of time”.



The NDC launched its ideological school known as the Ghana Institute of Social Democracy - the school according to the party will inculcate its principles, ideologies, and values to members.



But Dominic Eduah in an interview with OKAY FM’s morning show, ‘Ade Akye Abia’ noted that the school must be closed down.



To him “What the NDC need now is to study Nana Addo’s governance and his achievements. That will rather help them than the establishment of their school”.