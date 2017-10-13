Sack Energy Minister - Nana Addo Told

Related Stories Deputy National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba has dared President Akufo-Addo to immediately remove from office the Energy Minister, Mr Boakye Agyarko if he has the nation at heart.



Speaking on Kasapa FM’s morning show Thursday, Mr. Akamba insisted that he would have left the NPP if he was a member of the party due to its distorted ways of tackling their promises made to Ghanaians.



“This Energy Minister before the 2016 elections made a whole lot of noise against our [NDC] government showing he can never make any mistake with respect to energy related issues. I am surprised this Atomic gas explosion happened under his watch”, he said in relation to last Saturday’s gas explosion at Atomic junction in Accra, leaving 7 dead and several injured.



Residents fled when the explosion rocked the capital and sent massive fireballs into the sky. The fire quickly spread to a nearby gas station. Images from the scene showed charred cars and deserted streets.



“I am still trying to understand why government owned nursing training students should benefit from the restored allowances leaving the private ones unattended to, the same procedure was again adopted during the Free SHS implementation; private schools have been left to their fate. Was this what they promised in 2016?” he sought to know.



According to him the ruling NPP government made promises during the campaign period without realizing its consequences.



“I believe they have now known that governance is not what they thought some months ago, and will not have made promises if they are given a second chance”, he added.



President Akufo-Addo has introduced nine safety measures to be implemented following the fatal gas explosion at Atomic Junction in Accra.



The nine safety measures were introduced after a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, October 12, 2017.



As part of the new safety regulations, there is to be a deployment of a task force, within 30 days, to assess the risk that our current LPG infrastructure poses in terms of public health and safety. High risk stations will be immediately closed down, in accordance with relevant law and without regard to any political or special interests. Low risk stations will be designated for the supply of gas for vehicles with improved safety standards.







