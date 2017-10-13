Wontumi Hits Road

Related Stories Bernard Antwi Boasiako, affectionately known as ‘Wontumi’, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), seems determined to retain his position, despite strong opposition from three other contenders.



Even before the party officially gives the green light for the start of political activities and campaigning, Wontumi, who from all indications is not ready to surrender his seat, has kick-started his campaign.



THE PUBLISHER during the week spotted a plush-looking pick-up vehicle in Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti region, which was embossed with bold campaign posters of the hard-working regional chairman.



The poster had a bold picture of smiling Wontumi and came with inscriptions which touted Antwi-Boasiako as the obvious choice to occupy the chairmanship position of the party in the region.



Further checks made by the paper revealed that Wontumi has other several vehicles in town that have also been branded with his campaign posters.



Snippets of information emanating from Wontumi’s camp indicates he (Wontumi) believes he contributed significantly towards the NPP’s sterling performance in the region in the 2016 general elections and therefore wants to make sure that he is retained in office to continue his good job for the party.



THE PUBLISHER gathered that Wontumi, as part of his numerous strategies, is planning to build a multi-purpose regional office complex for the party in Kumasi.



The chairman currently faces stiff opposition from party kingpins such as Nana Asare Bediako, NPP Asokwa Constituency Chairman, Kwabena Kokofu, ex-Bantama MP and Kwabena Nsenkyire, Ashanti Regional NADMO Boss.