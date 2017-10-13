Discharge Duties With Integrity...Prez Charges New Free Zones, Audit Service Boards

Related Stories President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged members of the Free Zones Board and Audit Service Board to discharge their duties with integrity.



Addressing members of the Free Zones Board after a brief ceremony to swear them into office, the President said persons who decide to work in the Public Service must know that they are serving at a time when they ought to be mindful of the public interest in everything they do.



He added that the Board must work together in order to achieve the rather ambitious plan they have set for themselves.



In his remarks, chairman of the Board and Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen assured the President that he and his colleagues will at all times execute their duties with integrity, honesty and make the public interest their watch word.



He added that the Board is assuming office at a critical time when government is undertaking a serious transformational agenda and he and his colleagues will position themselves strategically to provide the needed support to help materialise the vision of the Akufo-Addo presidency.



Audit Service Board



Addressing members of the Audit Service Board, the President said their responsibility is to ensure that the country’s finances are properly managed and accounted for. He added that the Board must also ensure that all public finances are well documented. The President reminded the Board of their watchdog role of ensuring that public finances are not abused by elected officials.



In his response, chairman of the Audit Service Board, Professor Duah Agyemang assured the President that he and his colleagues will make sure that their constitutional mandate is carried out strictly as required by law. He asked the President to provide adequate logistical and human resources to the Service as the lack of it has and will continue to hinder the work of the Audit Service. He added that for every cedi spent on the Audit Service, the Board will ensure that it saves the country tenfold of same.