Ignore ‘Fake’ NPP Election Timetable –John Boadu

Related Stories The purported timetable for the internal party elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) currently circulating on social media is fake and should be ignored, Acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, has said.



According to him “they are all fake" as the party is yet to hold its extraordinary delegates congress before any elections.



Boadu told UTV on Friday, October 13 that it is after the congress that polling station executives and constituency officers across the country will be voted for.



The National Executive Committee (NEC) and other national executives will also have new members as the tenure of some officers end in 2019.







