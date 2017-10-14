Dr. Bawumia Replies Prof. Adei...On Large Number Of SUVs On Trips

Related Stories The office of Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has debunked claims that the Vice President has a convoy of 16 vehicles accompanying him on trips.



Former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Stephen Adei, earlier this week, vowed to start a campaign against state officials to force them to reduce their convoy sizes.



He singled out the Vice President as having a large convoy that inconvenienced regular road users.



Citing a recent trip to Cape Coast to buttress his point, Prof Adei claimed the Vice President’s convoy consisted of 16 SUVs.



But the Veep’s office, in a statement signed by the Director of Communications, Frank -Twum, insisted that, Dr. Bawumia only used a maximum of seven vehicles on trips outside Accra and “on this particular trip to Cape Coast, the Vice President used a total of 7 cars.”



Below Is The Full Statement



VICE PRESIDENT USES A MAXIMUM OF 7 CARS, NOT 16 FOR TRAVELS OUTSIDE ACCRA.



The attention of the Office of the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has been drawn to a recent media publication following comments by Professor Stephen Adei, former Rector of GIMPA, that the convoy of the Vice President on a recent trip to Cape Coast consisted of 16 SUVs.



The Office would like to make it clear that the Vice President and his team use a maximum of 7 vehicles on trips outside Accra and not 16. The 7 vehicles include a leading police vehicle, security detail, Protocol, the media team and an ambulance. On this particular trip to Cape Coast, the Vice President used a total of 7 cars.



It should, however, be noted that on many occasions (including funerals) while on a trip, several other people, including the Police Commander of the area, Ministers, MPs, MMDCEs, CEOs and party officials may decide to meet and accompany the Vice President on arrival.



Signed



Frank Agyei-Twum

Director of Communications

Office of the Vice President