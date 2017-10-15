Professor Martey Angry at Akufo-Addo

Former moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Rev. Professor Emmanuel Martey has expressed great disappointment in the President and his style of leadership as according to him, government has been less responsive to recent corruption scandals in the country.

Prof. Martey asked President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo to make a statement on the recent corruption incidents that have taken the media by storm as he referred to the current Fiat Panda scandal that has hit the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).

This follows a recent report by The Herald which revealed that, “the Office of The President, acting through the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) is purchasing 1,800 over aged Fiat Panda vehicles from a private company with a questionable financial capacity.”

Prof. Martey, speaking at a Public Lecture on the corruption canker in Ghana, in Kumasi,

said corruption was not to be entertained in the country as corruption related scandals keep surfacing and the President during his campaign days presented himself as anti-corruption.

“Time will tell us whether this is yellow journalism or fake news but if you want to order Fiat cars, why would you go to a third party? Government shouldn’t be quiet over some of these things. They should quickly come and tell us because silence means consent,” Prof Martey Demanded.

“Let us not allow corruption in the system any longer especially when during the campaign he was seen as incorruptible whereas the other candidate was seen sitting down with a brother bribing somebody, giving cars and cash to tarnish the reputation of the opponent,” he said.

He warned the president against corrupt officials and questioned the integrity of some of the 110 substantive ministers, deputy ministers and ministers of state.

He noted that the large size of government has the tendency of brewing corruption and warned that some of these corrupt officials will be exposed soon.

“A large Government means large corruption. So we should have a constitutional direction. I said clearly that what has been proven, the NPP appointees have begun showing signs of corruption,” he said.