George Weah Polls 39.2% out of 74% votes counted – Liberia’s NEC   

Football legend George Weah has polled 39.2 percent out of the 74 percent of the valid votes counted, Liberia's National Election Commission (NEC) has said.



The figures released Saturday also showed current Vice President Joseph Boakai and presidential candidate of the ruling Unity Party recording 29.6 percent.



The 74 percent represents 1.19 million valid votes counted so far.



Below are the details:



(a) George Weah of CDC- 39.2%,

(b) Joe Boakai, VP of Unity Party- 29.6%

(c) Brumskine LP 9.7%

(d) Cummings ANC 6.9%

(e) Yormie Johnson MDR 6.6%

(f) Wilfred Urey ALP 1.6%

(g) Mills Jones MOOVE 0.8%

(h) Macdella Cooper- 0.8%.



With about 26 percent of the votes yet to be declared, it is not clear if Mr Weah will be able to get the 10.9 percent he needs to be declared as the winner of the poll.



The Liberian Constitution makes provision for a rerun of the poll between the two leading candidates in the event none of them gets 50 plus one votes.



The second round of the election will be held in November, 2017.



First African female President and Liberia’s President, Ellen Sirleaf Johnson

The October 10 polls were held to elect a new president for the oldest modern democracy in West Africa as well as senators.



Nobel Peace laureate and Africa’s first elected President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will step down in 2018 after serving the mandatory two terms of 12 years.