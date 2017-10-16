I’m Not Leading NPP in 2020 — Dr Bawumia

Related Stories Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has dismissed reports suggesting he’s building up a strong campaign to lead the New Patriotic Party into the 2020 general election.



A release from the office of the Vice President, and signed by the Communications Director, Frank Agyei-Twum, said the purported posters made public and suggesting Dr Bawumia’s interest to lead the governing party is fake.



Posters of Dr Bawumia announcing his intention to lead the NPP popped up in the Northern Region.



“It is clear that the perpetrator(s) of this act intend to cause disaffection for the vice president, but their campaign will fail.



“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state unequivocally that the posters are the figment of the imagination of the originator(s), and we call on all Ghanaians to treat the poster with the contempt it deserves,” the statement added.