Samira Donates Medical Equipment To Tamale Teaching Hospital - Photos

The Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), founded by Second Lady Samira Bawumia, has donated medical equipment and supplies worth over $60,000 to the Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region.



The items include minor surgical and OPD equipment, NG tubes, suction devices and catheters among others.



The wife of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia acknowledged the contribution of the hospital towards the health needs of residents.



She commended the commitment and hard work of the staff of the Hospital, charging them to continue to prioritise the needs of their clients over their parochial interest.



Mrs Bawumia also promised to make available any support that the Hospital will need to discharge its services to the satisfaction of patients.



The acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Hospital, David Z. Kolbilla thanked the Second Lady for her support, lauding her for the works she has been doing across the country.



He had one appeal that the government will continue to support the Hospital with the requisite logistical support to enable it to run at its fullest capacity.



The Tamale Teaching Hospital serves as a referral hospital for the three regions of the north. Its mandate is to provide advanced clinical health services, support the training of the undergraduates and postgraduates in medical sciences. It also undertakes research for the purpose of improving health care.



The donation was made through the Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), an NGO founded and managed by Mrs Bawumia.



SEHP is dedicated to empowering Ghanaians through initiatives in health, education, entrepreneurial development and women empowerment.