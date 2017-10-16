Nigerian Envoy Lauds Nana

Related Stories Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Michael Femi Abikoye, says he is impressed with the effective management of Ghana’s economy by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He observed that through pragmatic policies implemented by the government within a spate of about nine months, inflation had dropped significantly to boost the economy.



Ambassador Abikoye therefore urged President Akufo-Addo and his government to sustain their good work so that the economy would continue to flourish to create wealth for the people.



The Nigerian envoy made the remarks when he paid a courtesy call on Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi in his office at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) at Adum.



Ambassador Abikoye and Osei Assibey held extensive talks, which centered mainly on bilateral relations between the two countries to ensure the socio-economic development.



Warns Nigerians



The Nigerian Envoy sternly warned his compatriots that have relocated to Kumasi and Ghana in general to do business to always respect the laws of the host country so as to stay out of trouble.



Ambassador Abikoye stated that Nigerians living in Ghana should also contribute their quota towards the rapid transformation of Ghana, saying that he frowns on all forms of criminal activities.



He described Nigeria and Ghana as sister countries that have worked closely together for several decades, urging the Kumasi Mayor to continue to protect Nigerians doing business in Kumasi.



On his part, the Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, urged the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana to collaborate with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to develop the school.



He said KNUST has over the years become a preferred destination for Nigerian students, disclosing that unfortunately most of the students live outside campus due to the lack of accommodation facilities, which pose security threat to the students.



The Kumasi Mayor said KNUST has large tract of land, which can be developed to provide decent accommodation for the students, noting that Nigerian businessmen can invest in that area.



Mr Osei Assibey gave assurance that KMA and for that matter the Ghana government would continue to offer the needed protection and equal opportunities to Nigerians in the country, urging the Nigerians to feel at home.



He, however, admonished Nigerians domiciling in the country to always respect the laws of Ghana, stressing the need for Ghana and Nigeria to collaborate in the sister-city relationships area to speed up growth.