I Always Dream That Africa Will One Day Have One President - Nana Ofori Owusu

Related Stories President of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara will on Monday, October 16 begin a 2-day official visit to Ghana.



The purpose of his visit is to deepen the already strong ties existing between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire as well as explore other areas of co-operation to their mutual benefit.



The visit is a reciprocal one to the visit made to Cote d’Ivoire by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in May this year, at the start of his tour of the countries of West Africa.



Prior to President Ouattara’s departure, on Tuesday, October 17, 2017, the two countries will sign a bilateral agreement and inaugurate a joint commission for the implementation of the recent judgement passed by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) on the delimitation of the maritime boundaries of Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.



Commenting on President Ouattara's official visit to Ghana, PPP Director of Operations Nana Ofori Owusu has commended the government for putting measures in place to warmly receive the Ivorian President.



According to him, he has noticed some road blocks and diversions in respect of the visit.



This, to him, is a sign of respect for a fellow African leader.



He believed the visit would yield a fruitful result.



Commending the government further on the preparations to welcome the Ivorian President, Nana Ofori Owusu however stated emphatically that he has a strong belief that Africa will one day have one President.



“I always dream that Africa will one day [one day] have one President", he said on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.



