First Lady Congratulates Nana B

Related Stories Ghana's First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo Addo over the week in Koforidua congratulated Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) on his recent call to the bar.



At a function in Koforidua, the soft spoken wife of Ghana's President, expressed how proud she was of Nana B for joining the highly coveted ilk of Ghanaian lawyers. She indicated that Nana B was an inspiration to young politicians in our country - looking at how he has been able to combine active politicking and academics. She went on to wish him well in all his endeavours.



Noted for his passionate defense of the NPP's course on various media platforms, Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B has become a household name in Ghana's politics. He was recently called to the Ghanaian bar and his new status has won him plaudits from many dignified Ghanaians far and near.





