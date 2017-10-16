“Let Us Not Destroy This Country Because Of Politics”-Kamal-Deen

Related Stories Kamal-Deen Abdulai, the National Nasara Coordinator of the ruling New Patriotic Party has admonished the youth of Ghana not to destroy the country because of politics.



According the NPP stalwart, political parties will come and go and big names in politics will come and go but the country will always be there adding that aside everything the destinies of the youth should be taking into their own hands and work to build their names up just as the big names we hear in politics have.



Kamal-Deen Abdulai was speaking at the First General Meeting and ‘freshers' Akwaaba' program organised by the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of NPP at the University of Education, Winneba – Ajumako Campus.



He admonished the youth to let unity and peace be their watchwords in whatever they do not and not to allow politicians to use them for any form of electoral violence.



SCHORLARSHIP



Kamal-Deen who is also contesting for the national youth Organiser of the NPP added that though the government is for all Ghanaians, the party is for members of the party and efforts must be made to reward party people when they work for the Party.



He stated that should he become the next youth organiser of the ruling NPP, he will institute a schorlarship scheme were at least a TESCON Member of every campus in the country will be sponsored by the party to read an advance course of his/her choice in any tertiary institution anywhere in the world.



He stated that in doing this, it will strengthen the base of the party at the campuses levels since the students will have enough reasons to work harder for the party.



CAMPAIGN



Kamal-Deen who was on the same platform with his co-contender for the youth organiser race Dominic Eduah advised all party people contesting for various positions in the party from the polling station level to the national level to be decorous in the campaign and build more bridges since all party members will be needed to build the party in subsequent elections and to sustain the party in power.



He admonished the candidates and their supporters to do away with politics of insults, character assassination and personal attacks in their campaign since that can not sustain the Party in power.