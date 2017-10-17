Dominic Eduah Calls For Unity And Order Ahead of NPP National Elections

Related Stories The Deputy National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party, Dominic Eduah says the NPP's upcoming national executive elections must bring unity in the party rather that division.



Dominic Eduah who is vying for the National Youth Organizer position noted in a statement copied to Peacefmonline.com that he is saddened with “attacks” from supporters of almost all the aspirants.



“I think it isn't the best to sit and watch friends to be biting each other”, a portion of the statement read



I have followed keenly, and observed with avid interest, the sorts of attacks and counterattacks from supporters of almost all the aspirants, most especially, the National Youth Organizer portfolio; and I think it isn't the best to sit and watch friends to be biting each other.



I have always maintained that NPP has only one political opponent thus; the "NDC" which is a party of impossibilities. A party with 25 years of Zero achievements.



In view of the above, it is then incumbent on my fellow NPP sympathizers, particularly supporters of #TeamDominic, those in Nana B's camp, and that of Kamal Deen's team to try as much as possible to desist from personal attacks and abusive utterances that would not fetch a single vote into NPP's victory basket but sow seeds of discord.



We should focus on the positive deliveries of our President, His able appointees and their visible achievements in just 9 months in office.

Let's exercise decorum, order and maintain our Unity as we've always stood for. It is our best bet.



I'm therefore by this medium admonishing all my supporters, those in Nana B's camp, and those in Kamal Deen's camp to help in fostering Unity among ourselves, and shame the opposition party (NDC) known to be the only violent party in Ghana.



I strongly believe that my humble appeal would yield positive results hereafter.



#THE JOB STILL DEY GROUNDS

Dominic Eduah

Deputy National Youth Organizer