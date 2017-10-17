Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, Brogya Genfi is worried about news circulating that the General Secretary of the ‘Umbrella’ fraternity, John Asiedu Nketia will no longer contest for the position he has held for years.



According to reports, ‘General Mosquito’ as affectionately called in politics will not seek for re-election when the party goes to the polls for the National Executive Elections schedule for July next year.



But his alleged dropout from the General Secretary race according to the aspiring National Youth Organizer of the NDC, Brogya Genfi will dent the NDC’s chances of winning the 2020 general elections.



Describing Mr. Nketia as a “star player” in the NDC, Brogya Genfi told Peacefmonline.com that him not contesting will affect the NDC “seriously”.



Brogya Genfi has however launched a campaign on social media with the hashtag “#GeneralMustContest”.



According to him “Building a political party must not be done around personalities but losing General Johnson Nketia ahead of 2020 is akin to losing a star player ahead of a crucial encounter”.



However, information gathered by Peacefmonline.com indicates that, Mr. John Asiedu Nketia’s dropout has compelled his deputy, Koku Anyidoho to contest for the position.



