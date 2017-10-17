Aning Ill-Informed On ISIS Report —– Ablakwa

Ablakwa Related Stories Minority spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, believes security expert, Dr. Kwesi Aning, may not be well briefed on the ISIS report he reported on recently.



Earlier last week, the minority in Parliament had hinted that at least 100 Ghanaian migrants have joined the deadly terrorist group – the Islamic State – in Libya.



According to the minority in Ghana’s parliament, the figures were picked from a report from the Libyan government through its attorney general.



But speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat last week Wednesday, Dr. Aning rubbished the report, describing it as “18 months old rubbish.”



“I have gotten so irritated the whole of today when people call me [to have my opinion on the minority’s claims]…I started telling my governing board about this eighteen months ago that there’s an army on the Sahara three thousand five hundred strong…being paid a $1500 to $3000 every month to come as foreign terrorist fighters and undermine states,” the security expert stated.



However, Ablakwa insists his information is the latest in the database of the Libyans.



“Dr. Kwesi Aning may not be well briefed on our Press Statement on the ISIS report, we have a very closed approach with regards to National Security…The ISIS recruitment report is a two-week old report and not an 18 months report as Dr. Aning has mentioned…I think there is too much secrecy when it comes to security issues,” the MP for North Tongu told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr.