When Has A Ghanaian President Ever Erred, Mustapha Hamid Should Come Again!

There is, indeed, no limit to the theatrics that Mustapha Hamid, the Minister of Information, is capable of. He expects that Ghanaians will always tolerate the nuisance he is beginning to constitute himself into.



Since we attained independence in 1957, all our leaders, were told by their sycophantic supporters that, they were the best thing to ever happen to this country.



They were raised to the status of demi-gods and told they could walk on water. Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, had his share and was referred to as Kwame Show boy, the man who does no wrong, God’s gift to this country etc.



Successive leaders, who followed Dr. Nkrumah, all had their fair share of Ghanaian hypocrisy and sycophancy.



The bar was raised beyond imaginable limits when we ushered in the fourth republican dispensation. Public service, hitherto, was regarded as a service to ones nation, has now been interpreted to mean personal service, where politicians go into to further their greed.



Jerry John Rawlings, was called Junior Jesus, he was the savior the country was awaiting. President John Agyekum Kufuor, was the gentle giant, he was seen as the emperor of the suffering masses. President John Evans Atta Mills, was ‘asomdwehene’, father for all, the man who defeated death many times, he was infallible. President John Dramani Mahama, was said to be the best thing that has ever happened to this country, he could do no wrong, and like his predecessors, can also walk on water.



President Akufo-Addo, is now enjoying the roller coaster, he is the master of all he surveys, he is also infallible, he can appoint every member of his family into his government, and we will still ask him, are they finished?



When he fulfills a campaign promise, we will line up all the beneficiaries to say ‘thank you Mr President’ for using the tax payers’ money to provide a social good.



So, Mr. Mustapha Hamid, the president as far as we are concerned in this country, never errs. They are the chosen ones and are infallible. This country, will never develop, if the sycophancy continues and we expect a scholar like him to know better.