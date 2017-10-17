Gov’t Is Broke; Borrowed To Pay September Salaries

Member of Parliament for Bolga Central, Isaac Adongo, has alleged Ghana is currently broke, claiming government had to borrow money before it was able to pay salaries of public service workers in September 2017.

He claimed on Onua FM Tuesday that the government is struggling with its finances, stating “They don’t have the money and they won’t tell us the real state of affairs”. Dr. Adongo questioned the competence of the Akufo-Addo-led government, claiming it is sleeping on the job. He said it is apparent that the government is struggling to get its economic priorities right, a situation he observed, is making it difficult for the government to spend this year, because “they don’t have the money”.

Speaking on Onua FM, Tuesday, he explained the actions of the Akufo-Addo administration, especially with regards to parliamentary business, is a clear sign that government is not serious in taking the best decisions for the citizenry “How can they say they are serious when bills are being withdrawn left right and center.

This is the third time this Zongo Development Fund Bill 2017 is being withdrawn, why? Tell them they are sleeping on the job, they should not be taking us for granted” he said. The MP claimed government is deliberately delaying the passage of the Zongo Development Fund Bill so that it can “conveniently” give excuses for not spending the GHC1.38 billion earmarked for the project. “We are almost at the end of the year and the vehicle for spending that money is in a limbo and from now to December, it will be difficult for people to set up an SME business,” he noted Mr Adongo who is also a member of the Finance Committee of Parliament, again painted a gloomy picture of the country’s survival, claiming the government is not being truthful to its citizens by keeping the true state of the economy to itself.

“Let me ask you this, government is now saying they need 50,000 acres of land in each district to implement their flagship ‘One District, One Factory policy’, which is equivalent to 200,000 houses. I live in Adenta and even if they demolish all the buildings there, there is no way they will get that size of land, so is this not another excuse. Government just set out to fail” he averred.