NDC Used Sole-Sourcing To Loot Money – Dep. MASLOC Director

Related Stories Deputy Director of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Maame Afia Akoto, has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of using sole-sourcing to loot government money.



According to her, it was surprising to see that members of the NDC were now claiming to be saints after they allegedly engaged in numerous forms of corrupt activities.



Speaking on Agoo TV, the deputy director said the Akufo-Addo-led government is one that believes in the rule of law, hence the delay in starting prosecution of persons believed to have engaged in corrupt practices.



She explained that the President, with his law background, understands that in order to prosecute someone, you would need to do due diligence and get the needed evidence before you could send the person to court.



“We will not be rushing out there to put people before court without gathering enough evidence. The President is a lawyer and he knows this,” she said.



According to her, the NDC made a similar mistake when they failed to gather evidence to prosecute some members of the New Patriotic Party whom they accused of being corrupt.



She cautioned members of the NDC to desist from throwing dust into the eyes of the public through their numerous propaganda allegations of corruption against the almost 10-month old Akufo-Addo-led government.



According to her, the NDC’s allegations of corruption against the government should be supported with evidence because the President had shown commitment to investigate all corruption allegations levelled against his appointees.



