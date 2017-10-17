I’m Just Being Sarcastic – Okudzeto Ablakwa On Closure Of His Fuel Stations

Related Stories Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa has succeeded in getting the attention of Ghanaians on Facebook and Twitter as they read his post, Tuesday morning.



In the post, the legislator calls on authorities to demolish all his fuel stations as they all pose a danger to society.



He adds that he will readily subject himself to the full rigors of the law as deemed appropriate.



“Perfect timing, golden opportunity. The NPP Government MUST take full advantage of the ongoing audit and clamp down of filling stations that pose a danger to us and ensure that ALL my filling stations across the country are immediately DEMOLISHED,” the post reads.



He further states that “I hereby profusely confess that ALL my filling stations do not meet the basic safety and regulatory standards and to make matters worse, they are all wrongly sited. Please take action NOW. You have my confession and admission of guilt. I promise your demolition task force that there wouldn't be the slightest of resistance. Please don't let President Akufo-Addo down. In addition, I am ready to subject myself to the full rigours of the law as you may deem appropriate.”



The post received positive response from the public, most of whom said Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa had chosen a smart way of proving his innocence



Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed to GhanaWeb in a telephone conversation that he was just being sarcastic with the post.



He said he wanted to put an end to rumours that have been flying around for years, accusing him of owning several fuel stations across the country.



He said, “I just want all these rumours to end” adding that “I don’t own any filling station”.