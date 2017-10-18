Group Roots For Spio Garbrah As NDC Flag Bearer For 2020

Related Stories The contest for the flag bearer position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2020 election will be keen as Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah is billed to contest according to the Spio-Gabrah Fan Club (SGFC).



In a statement, the club said whenever the NDC called on aspirants to contest for the position of flag bearer in readiness for the 2020 Election, Mr Ekwow Spio-Gabrah would be a ready and a willing candidate.



The statement was jointly signed by the SGFC's National Coordinator, Mr Isaac Kofi Ahinah; the Spokesperson, Alhaji Naziru Mohammed; an executive member, Mr Kweku Tawiah Ampah; the Upper West Regional Coordinator, Mr Gado Abdul Rasak; the Upper East Regional Coordinator, Mr Abiola Thomas Anyagri and the Brong Ahafo Regional Coordinator, Mr Ampofo Mensah. Mr Spio-Garbrah, is a leading member of the NDC and a former Minister of Trade and Industry in President John Mahama’s administration.



Mr Spio-Garbrah contested the NDC flag bearer position for the 2004 election and lost to late President John Evans Atta Mills.



He again picked the form for the NDC flag bearer position for the 2008 election but withdrew his candidature, leaving the race between the late President and former First Lady, Nana Konad Agyeman Rawlings.



Former President John Dramani Mahama is said to be one of the strongest contenders for the flag bearer position for the 2020 election although he is yet to declare his intention publicly.



A former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr Sylvester Mensah, is also expected to go for the position when it was declared opened. The statement said the SGFC and friends of Mr Spio-Garbrah, were resolved to put forward his name to run as flag bearer of the NDC when leadership contest was opened next year.



The statement refuted suggestions in a section of the media that Mr Spio-Garbrah had indicated that he would not contest the position for the 2020 election.



It said the SGFC had taken note of false news making rounds mainly within NDC circles suggesting that Mr Spio-Garbrah had no desire to contest for the leadership of the party.



The statement claimed Mr Spio-Gabrah's responses in a radio interview was wrongly reported in a section of the media to create the impression that he had no desire to vie for the flag bearer position.



It said in a response to a question by the host of an Accra-based radio station as to whether he would contest the forthcoming flag bearer position of the NDC, Mr Spio-Garbrah replied that former President Mahama deserved to be given the right of first refusal and indicated that even if former President decided to run, he would be contested.