I’ve Aseidu Nketia’s Blessing To Contest As General Secretary

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), in charge of operations, Mr. Koku Anyidoho has confirmed he will contest for the General Secretary position of the party.



According to him, the incumbent General Secretary of the party, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia aka General Mosquito has told him, he’s not interested in vying for the same office when nominations open next year.



“The beautiful thing is that he gave me his endorsement that he’ll not contest again and that is the beauty of it. He’s given me his blessing to contest as General Secretary. I’m going in continuity and Asiedu Nketia’s legacy shall forever remain strong in the NDC,” Koku told Neat FM on Monday.



He considers himself the best replacement for Mr. Asiedu Nketia who’s noted for being witty and bullish in his political arguments and also has a way of whipping party members into line on issues.



