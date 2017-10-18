Prof. Martey Must Be Specific – Kokofu

Related Stories Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Henry Kwabena Kokofu has described the former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Professor Emmanuel Martey as ingenuous in his utterance.



“ . . .I have known professor to be a man who speaks the truth and makes sure the right thing is done, therefore it will be to the best for this nation if his information is based on specifics and not generality,” he said.



Speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme, Henry Kokofu noted “I praise him as not a man of God alone, a vocation he is known for, but also involving himself in politics. This gear towards the adage, a church development comes through the good deeds of the nation first”.



Professor Martey at a lecture in the Ashanti Region last week accused some government officials under President Akufo-Addo’s regime, as exhibiting signs of corruption and cautioned against such acts.



According to the professor, the large size of the government, which he wishes should be reviewed, could lead to corruption.



He cited the recent happenings at the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) as an example, and urged the President to ensure issues about corruption under his supervision are dealt with.



However, the Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid based on this allegation has called on Prof. Martey to name the specific individuals who are assumed to be engaged in corrupt practices to enable the required actions to be taken against such individuals.



He said this government is committed to dealing with corruption cases mainly among state officials, and as well values information from the public to help it take action.



“As a senior citizen of our country, we want to urge him to go beyond talking generalities to giving us concrete examples that we can put our hands on and make an example for people to be deterred. But if senior citizens should begin talking like that, that in our view is quite nebulous and feeds into the perception,” he said.



“We welcome such comments, they are not comments that we want to attack or rebut, but we want to encourage senior citizens like that to speak up, but to speak more on specifics rather than generalities,” he indicated.