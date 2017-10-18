Related Stories Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has admonished Ghanaians to respect the King of the Ashanti Kingdom.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Allotey Jacobs expressed disgust over the conduct of some Ghanaians towards the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



He was speaking in relation to recent reports of a court case in the UK wherein the Royal Occupant of the Golden Stool, His Royal Highness Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was implicated, and attempts to introduce money laundering angle into the matter.



Following the reports, there were heated arguments on the case, particularly with people posting their comments on the Facebook.



Allotey Jacobs who found some of the comments to be insulting issued a stern warning, saying "you can’t go and insult the Queen at Buckingham Palace...even privately, you cannot debase her. You can’t go there and go and insult the King. We should respect the Asantehene as the King of Ashanti".



Meanwhile, a youth group calling itself Kumasi Youth Association reportedly locked up Daily Guide newspaper office in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region in solidarity with the King.



The group called on the management of the newspaper to apologize to the King over its various reports on the issue.



But for the timely intervention of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, the workers of the paper perhaps wouldn't have had access to the office to begin their daily activities.



