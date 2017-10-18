Koku Lied...‘I’m Still In NDC General Secretary Race’- Asiedu Nketia Roars

Related Stories The vociferous General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has dispelled rumours being peddled by his deputy that he will not seek re-election if the party opens nominations.



Asiedu-Nketia said he has not had any discussions with any party stalwart over his decision not contest for the slot.



“I have a month and I can speak for myself and will not wait for anybody to do that on my behalf,” Mr. Asiedu-Nketia roared from his farm at Seikwa in the Brong Ahafo region.



The tactful politician dispelled the rumours being bandied about by one his Deputy General Secretaries; Koku Anyidoho on the Happy FM’s afternoon show dubbed ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ hosted by Kwame Afrifa Mensah in Accra.



“I’m still in the race for the General Secretary slot of the NDC and I have not directed anybody to tell the world I’m not seeking re-election as the Chief Executive Officer of the party. I have not given my blessings to anyone vying for the position besides it is too early for anyone to start thinking about internal contest when there is work ahead,” General Mosquito told Happy FM.



According to him, “the party is now going for the branch elections before constituency elections then followed by regional elections before the National elections so what is the haste to succeed me?,” he posited.



He minced no words to say if he had to decide not to contest, he will do so in consultation with his family and friends and not somebody else.