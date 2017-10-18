President Akufo Addo Nominates Five DCEs

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in accordance with Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and section 20(1) of the Local Government Act, 936, on Wednesday nominated five District Chief Executive (DCEs).



A statement signed by Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the nominated DCEs are Sarah Dugbikie Pobee, Ada East District, Greater Accra, Balchisu Yakubu, Tolon District, Northern Region, Ernest Kofie, Jomoro, Western Region, Ernest Patrick Kojo Mallet, South Dayi and Comfort Attah, Biakoye Districts in the Volta Region respectively.



The statement has therefore directed the various Regional Minister to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commissions to conduct the confirmation process of the nominated DCEs in their respective Districts.