Ofosu Ampofo To Contest Portuphy

Related Stories Former National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is reportedly gearing up to contest as the National Chairman of the main opposition party.



Mr. Ofosu Ampofo, popularly known as Bra Sammy Photo, has had a long and rather distinguished history in political and government service, having worked as a District Chief Executive, a member of parliament, NDC National organizer and a Local Government Minister. He’s also a failed parliamentary aspirant for the Tema East Constituency.



Sources close to Ofosu Ampofo hinted the Daily Searchlight that the veteran politician thinks that the time has come to bring his great experience in politics to bear on managing the affairs of the main opposition.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo has been reported to be making delicate moves, including consulting party officials across the length and breadth of the country to support his bid.



A noted public figure and radio impresario who is notoriously hard to put down on points of principle on where he stands on an issue, sources close to the NDC hint that the veteran politician’s biggest drawback to his aspirations would be his image as a bit of a tightwad. His main opponent, Mr. Kofi Portuphy, is widely known to be liberal with his resources, a reputation Mr. Ampofo cannot claim for himself.



Ofosu Ampofo would however have more political experience than Portuphy, who though an old guard since the PNDC days, has not had the width of experience of the latter.



Yesterday, when the Daily Searchlight spoke to Mr. Ofosu Ampofo he said that he has not made up his mind yet. Right now my main preoccupation is to focus on rebuilding the party. We have not even organized branch elections, not to talk about the national elections. My main focus is to help with the rebuilding of the party and if I decide to contest I would make it known to everybody,” he said.



