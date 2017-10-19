Concubines, Children And Friends of Nana Addo Grabbing Positions – Allotey Jacobs Alleges

Related Stories The Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congres (NDC) Allotey Jacobs has said it is amazing how wives and unborn babies are grabbing juicy appointments under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President of the Republic of Ghana.



According to him it is only under the reign of the party that one particular tribe including children of the President are offered appointments left right centre.



Allotey Jacobs made this comment on Happy FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show hosted by Kwame Afrifa Mensah.



The Central Regional party chieftain was reacting to comments attributed to Rev Prof. Martey and Prof Stephen Addae over the naked nepotism that had plagued the Nana Akufo-Addo led government.



“It is in his reign that concubines and friends are grabbing positions like nobody’s business in the country”, he said.



He noted that it is this regime that the Finance Minister has become the father of the financial institutions appointing people closer to himself and his Databank as heads of State Owned Enterprises.



This, he said, never happened under ex-president John Dramani Mahama but elements in the NPP went round accusing him of doing a ‘family and friends’ government.