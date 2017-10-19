Asiedu Nketia Endorses 'Planting For Food And Jobs'

Related Stories Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has pledged his unflinching support for the 'Planting for food and jobs' initiative embarked upon by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, the project is a laudable one, which must be supported by all in the country.



He noted that in view of this, he has moved his luggage to his village at Seikwa in the Brong Ahafo region to help the project achieve its aim of creating jobs.



Asiedu-Nketia made this remark in an interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah, host of ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ afternoon show on Happy FM in Accra.



He said he had pitched camp in the farm to achieve his dreams of farming in accordance with the planting for food and jobs.



He reminded the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to do well to curtail the activities of the Fall Army Worm in the country.



He said if care was not taken the devastation caused by the Fall Army worm will derail the gains that will be chalked by the NPP’s Planting for Food and Jobs initiative.



He explained that when he got to his farm, he could not believed the destruction the fall army worms had caused to his crops.