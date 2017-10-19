6 Major Achievements By Nana Addo In 10 Months

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Related Stories The Akufo-Addo administration has delivered on some of its campaign promises since taking office in January 2017.



Though a lot of work still needs to be done to see to it that the country's economy is transformed, the Akufo-Addo-led administration has done a significant amount of work in just hundred days to set the right foundation for much needed change Ghanaians voted for.



Ghanaians through a tall list of measures and interventions that have been put in place by the NPP government to boost growth in the economy and stimulate development across the country.



Pulse.com.gh takes a look among the issues talked about since he took over from the National Democratic Congress.



Focus of economic policy from taxation to production

The NPP has abolished excise duty on petroleum, levies imposed on ‘kayayei’ by local authorities, levies imposed on religious institutions by local authorities, reduced National Electrification Scheme Levy from 5% to 3%.



In the fishing industry, the government spread the allocation of premix fuel to more OMCs. Previously only 2 OMCs were allowed to sell premix. As part of government’s effort to ensure transparency and stamp out corruption, we have increased the number to 9.



Free SHS

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, making good his promise of free secondary education, declared that, beginning public senior high schools (SHS) would be free.

By free SHS, there will be no admission fee, no library fee, no science centre fee, no computer lab fee, no examination fee, and no utility fee; there will be free text books, free boarding and free meals, and day students will get a meal at school for free.

Free SHS will also cover agricultural, vocational and technical institutions at the high school level. I also want to state clearly again that we have a well-thought out plan that involves the building of new public senior high schools and cluster public senior high schools.





Nursing trainee allowance restored

Trainee nurses have lined up to thank President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for restoring their allowances scrapped by the previous government.



The allowances will see over 58,000 trainee nurses and midwives in the various public nursing and midwifery schools receive a little over GH¢400 every month.



The allowance, which were scrapped by the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) was met with strong resistance from the nursing trainees who complained bitterly about the difficulties it had brought upon them.



The NDC government insisted the continuous payment of the allowances would threaten the future of Ghana’s economy.



National Digital Property Addressing System

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, October 19, has launched the National Digital Property Addressing System, "ghanapostGPS", describing it as a "move ever closer to realizing our vision of formalising the Ghanaian economy."



The informal nature of the economy, he explained, has affected the nation’s ability to broaden the tax base, deepen and widen financial inclusion, and deliver services to those most in need.



The launch of the National Digital Property Addressing System is a fulfillment of one of the campaign promises made by the New Patriotic Party, in its bid to win the December 2016 elections.



Paperless port transactions take-off



In May 2017, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia gave three directives at a port efficiency conference he organised to improve trade in the country.



The directives included the removal of all customs barriers on the country’s transit corridor, a joint inspection by all regulatory agencies at the ports and a hundred percent paperless transactions at the ports.



Ahead of the implementation of the directives, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, GCNet, West Blue Consulting, customs division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Ghana Shippers Authority, the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and a host of other stakeholder institutions including the freight forwarding associations embarked on several engagements with importers and freight forwarders to educate them on what they need to expect and changes that have been made on their systems.



One district, one factory project- One district, one Warehouse

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has launched government’s one district, one factory project, with the promise to drive industrialization across the country.



At a ceremony at Ekumfi in the Central Region, Nana Addo cut the sod for the construction of the first factory under the programme.

The Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Limited is expected to be completed in 2018, with the promise of creating over 4,000 direct jobs. It will also employ some 5,000 outgrowers.



At least 173 factories are ready to be rolled out as part of the initiative.



The 173 projects will be carried out by private businesses with support from the government.



The one district, one factory project marks a giant step towards the fulfilment of major promises made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the heat of the 2016 general elections.

However, he has launched the first warehouse under the One-District-One-Warehouse programme.



It will be recalled that Nana Addo said at Goaso in the Brong Ahafo Region at the launch of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme that his government was going to build one warehouse in each of the 216 districts across the country.