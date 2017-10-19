Atik Mohammed Applauds Akufo-Addo Gov't Over Digital Address System

Related Stories Embittered General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC) Atik Mohammed has commended the Akufo-Addo administration for introducing the national digital property address system.



The national digital Property Address System has been launched to make it easier to find locations and also boost emergency service delivery in the country.



It is further aimed at offering accurate data for service delivery.



Vokacom, a Ghanaian information technology firm, designed the system and it is partnering the Ghana Post Company Limited to roll it out, with the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), expected to host the data.



Atik Mohammed, speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', believed the digital address system will help in the development of the nation.



According to him, digitization of the country is a step to curb crimes as well as help the banking sector and investors in the country.



He advised revenue generation authorities to take advantage of the digital address system because in his view, it's an avenue to reap in huge revenues.



Atik also urged the Ministry of Communication, NCCE and other State authorities to educate the public on the digital address system in order to improve and sustain the project.





