Chief Biney To Contest NDC Deputy National Organizer Race

Chief Biney Related Stories NDC Communicator, Chief Biney says he will contest the Deputy National Organizer position in his party when nomination is opened.



He indicated that he finds it prudent to run for the position to help the party bounce back into power.



He expressed profound delight in the position on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.



He seeks to defeat Mahdi Muhammed Gibrill, current Deputy National Organizer of NDC. Source: Ameyaw Adu Gyamfi/Peacefmonline.com/Ghana Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.