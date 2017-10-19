Prez Akufo-Addo Is Insincere - NDC Dept National Communications Officer

Related Stories Kweku Boahen of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken a swipe at the President Akufo- Addo for what he describes as "insincerity" on his part.



To the Deputy National Communications Officer of the NDC, the President unify the nation and get all to rally behind laudable projects like the newly launched 'Ghana Post GPS' by "giving respect where it is due".



" . . you can't tell Ghanaians not complain about economic hardship in this country and to be patient because you assumed the reigns of this nation only 10 months ago, but refuse to acknowledge that the National Digital Address System was started by the previous administration."



"When you do this, we get a sense of insincerity on the part of Mr. President and he must work to reverse the trend in order to get all Ghanaians behind such great projects. He did the same thing by claiming a water project for the NPP when indeed it was started by the NDC," he said on UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma'.



Kweku Boahen made these assertions in reaction to President Akufo-Addo's statement that “we have stayed true to this commitment, and reaffirmed it in this year’s Asempa Budget. From today, every land or property will be assigned a unique identifier. This will facilitate improved ownership data and unique identification of properties and persons. A proper addressing of properties will ensure efficient delivery of services for economic development.”



However, the NDC Communicator is of the conviction that President Akufo-Addo could have mentioned when the project was started and recognize the contribution of its originators without taking any shine from the event.



