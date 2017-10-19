Stop Sleeping On Your Job - Adongo To Gov’t

Related Stories The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central constituency Isaac Adongo has suggested to the Akufo-Addo’s government to stop sleeping on the job.



He charged the government to deliver on its much touted policies it promised Ghanaians.



According to him, the excuses are way too many warning them not to take Ghanaians for granted.



He questioned why the Zongo Development Fund Bill 2017 which was to support businesses set up was withdrawn from Parliament.



“How can they say they are serious when bills are being withdrawn left right and center. This is the third time this Zongo Development Fund Bill 2017 is being withdrawn, why? Tell them they are sleeping on the job, they should not be taking us for granted,’ he told Onua FM Tuesday.



The law maker accused the government of being cash-strapped but have refused to come clean with Ghanaians saying this has resulted in the borrowing of monies to pay September salaries of public workers.



He doubted the sustainability of the one-district-one-factory.