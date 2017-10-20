PPP Holds National Convention In Bolgatanga Tomorrow

Library Image Related Stories Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Progressive People’s Party (PPP) will tomorrow, Saturday, October 21, 2017 hold its 4th National Convention in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.



The event—which is on the theme: “Election of MMDCEs for Rapid National Development”—will take place at the New GNAT Hall in Bolgatanga.



According to the PPP, the convention will focus on a strategy session on the proposed local government election which will be held tonight before the convention, to map out plans for all levels of Metropolitan/Municipal/District Assembly elections in 2018 and beyond.



The party will also review its strategies for election 2020 as it is poised to take power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.



According to a statement signed and issued to Weekend Today a fortnight ago by the National Chairman of the PPP, Nii-Allotey Brew-Hammond, the convention would also offer the party’s leadership the opportunity to account for their stewardship in the last election.



“The National Convention shall be the gathering of party members from Constituency, Regional, National and Diaspora branches,” it said.



To this end, the statement urged all PPP members and supporters to continue with the polling station organisation, constituency and regional elections to prepare the grounds for the national elections.



“The PPP is the party of choice in election 2020,” the statement advised.



