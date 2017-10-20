I Will Back Mahama In Any Election – Mahama Ayariga

Mahama Ayariga Related Stories A former Environment, Science and Technology Minister, Mahama Ayariga has pledged his unflinching support for former president John Mahama, saying he will be the best bet for the party in the 2020 general elections.



“I have been for very long very close to John Dramani Mahama. I have been very supportive of John Dramani Mahama. I’ll continue to support him unless I think that there is something fundamentally wrong with his leadership for which reason I’ll change my mind. I’ll back him into any election. 2020 I’ll back him if he is interested,” the Bawku Central (MP) told host of Starr Chat Bola Ray Wednesday.



That notwithstanding, he added that he believes the second deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin will be a fine President for Ghana given his knowledge of the country.



Mr. Bagbin, Member of Parliament for Nadowli/ Kaleo Constituency of the Upper West region has declared his intention to contest the flagbearership slot of the NDC for the 2020 presidential elections.



“He [Bagbin] was our minority leader and our majority leader…and given his knowledge of the country I have no doubt that he will be a fine President,” Ayariga told host Bola Ray.