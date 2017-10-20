Anita Desoso ‘Fights’ Hot FM Journalist

Related Stories National Vice Chairperson of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Anita Desoso barged into the premises of Accra based Hot FM to threaten the life of the host of their afternoon current affairs program ‘Ghana Must Know’ Justice Kwaku Annan.



Madam Desoso was heard threatening to deal with the host and accused him of destroying her life and reputation.



“You are destroying my life. You are also threatening my life. I will also deal with you”, she said with anger.



Anita Desoso’s anger comes at the back of an investigation by a Hot FM investigative Journalist, Justice Kwaku Annan which revealed some horrific activities of an organized syndicate who kidnaps and beheads orphans from Osu Children’s home.



According to the report, some powerful personalities together with land guards kidnap these orphans from the children’s home with the help of some workers in the pretext of getting them adopted but end up beheading these orphans for rituals and blood sacrifices at a Village called Katapor near Amasaman in Accra.





“My heart bleeds… I am extremely disheartened by what I discovered after eight months vigorously investigating the wickedness exhibited and what makes it even more disturbing is the calibre of people involved. Top officials within the Political class, Judges, Lawyers, top security officials and chiefs together with land guards– And what they do is that, they kidnap orphans from the Osu Children’s home on the pretext of getting them adopted but in reality these children are being beheaded for rituals and spiritual fortification in order to make them powerful to acquire illegal lands,” Justice sorrowfully revealed.



The journalist, who gave a frightening account of the horrific activities of the syndicate mentioned names of politicians, lawyers, judges, top security officials and chiefs who according to him are behind the act.



He mentioned Anita Desoso’s name claiming she is one of the politicians who have teamed up with land guards to illegally acquire lands at Katapor near Amasaman in Accra in the Greater Accra Region.



Infuriated by this allegation, the NDC Vice Chairperson stormed the premises of Hot FM, entered the studio and threatened the Journalist over what she described as a false report aimed at destroying her life and reputation.